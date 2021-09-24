The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Finn in the middle, Ridge blasts Quinn and Eric’s truth

Eric opens up about his bedroom issues to protect Quinn. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease truth bombs and tough choices.

Things are definitely not the way they appear on the hit daytime drama. Two hot button storylines continue to be front and center with the tension building daily.

Finn is caught between Steffy and Sheila again

It’s Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) verses) Sheila (‎Kimberlin Brown) again. Their latest confrontation gets physical, with Finn (Tanner Novlan) stepping in to break up the brawl.

Sheila puts Finn in a difficult situation after her latest fight with Steffy. Despite all the dire warnings about Sheila, Finn will feel torn between his wife and birth mother.

The strain that Sheila’s putting on their marriage forces Steffy and Finn to seek advice from others. Finn confides in Hope (Annika Noelle), while Steffy leans on Liam (Scott Clifton) as they spend time with Kelly (Colette and Avalon Gray).

By the end of the week, Sheila meets a new friend who offers up some info to help her get close to Finn. Paris (Diamond White) lives with Steffy and Finn. Could she be Sheila’s new friend?

Eric reveals his secret after Quinn and Carter are busted

On Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) orders, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) investigates Quinn (Rena Sofer). Justin ends up at Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) apartment, where he finds Carter and Quinn in bed.

After he learns Quinn was unfaithful with his best friend again, Ridge makes a beeline for Quinn. Ridge tears into Quinn for being a cheater and user.

Will she stand there and take Ridge’s wrath, or will she blurt out what’s really going on?

Meanwhile, Eric (John McCook) tells Katie (Heather Tom) he has erectile dysfunction. Kate understands Eric’s feelings but also tries to convince him not to shut out his family. Their bond strengthens as she vows to help Eric deal with his medical issues.

Now that Carter and Quinn have been busted, Eric is forced to come clean about his condition to save his wife. As Ridge happily informs his father of Quinn’s infidelity, Eric admits he knew and orchestrated the affair.

It may have been Eric’s idea for Quinn and Carter to hook up, but not everyone will let them off the hook. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge will blame them for taking advantage of Eric’s lack of ability to perform in the bedroom.

Oh yes, another classic Forrester showdown is brewing, and B&B fans won’t want to miss a second of the juicy entertainment.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.