The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Jack tells Finn the truth

Jack tells Finn the truth on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a paternity bombshell will be dropped on Los Angeles.

Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) parents were a mystery for months when he debuted onscreen. He was the doctor who helped Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and that was it.

Bold viewers learned he was adopted before he and Steffy tied the knot, and when that happened, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) returned to town to reveal she was his birth mother.

Sheila pushes Jack to tell Finn

After learning that Finn was struggling with not knowing who his father is, Sheila pushes Jack (Ted King) to be honest with their son.

She and Jack had an affair while he was married to Li (Naomi Matsuda), and he convinced Sheila to let him and his wife raise the baby.

Jack has known who his son’s mother was the entire time, and when he was confronted about it following the wedding, the secret nearly blew up his marriage to Li.

Not only will telling Finn the truth lead to being honest with Li, but it could also destroy his marriage.

Jack and Li sit down with Finn and Steffy

At the beach house, Steffy and Finn will sit down with Jack and Li.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, it appears that Jack must have told Lib about the truth before they made their way to the beach house. Li mentions to Finn that his dad had has something to say to him.

She doesn’t look happy, which could complicate things. Finn already has complicated emotions about Sheila being his birth mother, and now, he will learn that Jack is his biological dad and has kept it a secret for over two decades.

The video stops before the secret is told. There is a lot to unpack, especially because Finn has conflicting emotions. Steffy has made her stance on Sheila clear, which leaves him hanging in the balance.

Will Finn be able to accept what Jack tells him? Will he be upset that his dad hurt his mom by having an affair with Sheila, resulting in his birth? There are more questions than answers at this point for The Bold and the Beautiful fans.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the intense paternity drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.