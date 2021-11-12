The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Finn learns the truth and Brooke pushes Eric

Finn learns the truth on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise the truth will come to light.

It’s been months since Finn (Tanner Novlan) learned Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was his birth mother. Now, he will learn the truth about his birth father, and it will rock his world.

Also, a marriage may be on the rocks as some determination and pushy interference could reunite a once-loved couple.

Jack tells the truth about Finn

Jack (Ted King) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) were honest with Finn about his adoption. He grew up loved and privileged, not knowing that Sheila was his bio mom until he married Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers learned that Jack was Finn’s bio father weeks ago. Sheila has been holding it over his head, and next week, he will finally come clean.

Li learns the truth first. She is heartbroken about the affair and the resulting love child, but she loves Finn. Li will pressure Jack into telling Finn the truth, which happens when he and Steffy are together.

How will this affect his desire to know more about Sheila?

Brooke continues to push Eric

Even though Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is out at Forrester Creations, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) isn’t done trying to push her sister on Eric (John McCook). He chose Quinn (Rena Sofer), and with that came the price of losing Donna at the office.

If nothing else, Brooke is determined to get her way. She believes that Donna and Eric are soulmates, and she wants them together. After all, her sister was the one to get a rise out of Eric when even his wife couldn’t.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that his reaction isn’t what she hoped when Quinn is honest with Eric. Will this be about her former relationship with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) or something else?

Speaking of Carter, things between him and Katie (Heather Tom) may move forward. He saw her tear into Quinn, so he knows what he’s working with.

This couple was seen from a mile away, and if Eric does kick Quinn to the curb in favor of reconciling with Donna, this could add another intense layer to the already-complicated storyline.

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.