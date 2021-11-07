The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope puts her foot down

Hope puts her foot down on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, things heat up when the Forrester and Logan families don’t see eye to eye where Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is concerned.

The CBS soap is kicking things up for the second week of November sweeps, which means plenty of drama to look forward to in Los Angeles.

Hope makes a decision

Once her mind is set, Hope (Annika Noelle) is all in when it comes to making things happen.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Hope is letting Deacon in her life and that she was pushing everyone around her to accept that.

First, she will tackle Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). She wants her mom to accept that she wants a relationship with her dad. Despite the affair that resulted in her birth, Hope wants her mom and dad to coexist for her sake. It seems that Brooke is on board, but that doesn’t mean everyone else will be.

When Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) arrives home and finds Deacon in his house, he loses it. Brooke steps up to defend Hope and her right to have a relationship with her father. That doesn’t go over well, and that’s when Hope will remind Ridge that she is thankful for his help in raising her, but he is not her father — Deacon is her dad.

Liam is not on board

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Liam (Scott Clifton) reveals he will do anything to protect his family.

He is in an awkward position where both Deacon and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) affect both of his children. Liam wants nothing more than his wife’s happiness, but that doesn’t include a relationship with her bio father.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope already had a confrontation about their differing opinions, which could lead to more complications in the future. Also, it should be mentioned that Taylor (Krista Allen) will be returning in a few weeks. Adding her to the mix with her history with Sheila will cause a bit more excitement and complicate things for Hope.

Will she get her way, or will her decision cause marital issues for her and her mom?

Be sure to tune in all this week to watch as the conversation about Hope’s relationship with Deacon unfolds.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.