The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor Hayes returns with a new face

Hunter Tylo vacated the role of Taylor Hayes and Krista Allen is stepping into it.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans can rejoice with the homecoming of pivotal Forrester character, Dr. Taylor Hayes.

That’s right, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) mom is coming back to Los Angeles.

Taylor Hayes recasted by The Bold and the Beautiful

While the news about Taylor’s return is excellent, there is a slight hiccup.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Krista Allen would be stepping into the role of Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful, a part that Hunter Tylo previously played for three decades.

It’s a bit shocking, especially for long-time fans who remember watching the scenes between Hunter and Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke, as they battled over Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Of course, her history with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has come up with her return, and now, the dynamic will be changed.

Soap viewers may recognize Krista Allen. She played the role of Billie Reed on Days of our Lives for a few years and has done some roles on primetime TV as well.

Admittedly, it will be interesting to see someone else who isn’t Hunter Tylo play Taylor Hayes, but recasts have worked for The Bold and the Beautiful before.

When will Taylor Hayes return to The Bold and the Beautiful?

Krista Allen begins filming as Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful on October 28. She will share her first scenes with Steffy and Ridge, which is fitting since she has missed so much that has gone on.

With the time it takes to shoot and edit, Krista will debut onscreen on December 10. That means there is roughly a six-week turnaround for the CBS soap.

News that she is coming following November sweeps is a bit disappointing, especially with Sheila and Deacon (Sean Kanan) stirring up trouble. Taylor has missed several big moments on the show, including her daughter’s wedding and the birth of Steffy’s son and her namesake, baby Hayes.

When Thomas had a brain tumor and went crazy, Taylor didn’t prioritize being home. Also, she missed out on Steffy’s pill addiction, which isn’t like the character at all.

Unfortunately, Taylor Hayes was recast because things with Hunter Tylo didn’t work out. EW confirmed The Bold and the Beautiful attempted to ask her back, so instead, Krista Allen will take over the role. Details about how long she will remain in town are unknown.

Are you happy to see Taylor coming back?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.