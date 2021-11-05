The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Katie confronts Quinn, Hope issues orders, and more

Katie confronts Quinn on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that more confrontation is coming.

It’s been a November full of ultimatums, lies, and confrontations, and that will continue for at least another week.

Eric (John McCook) and his love life has been a hot topic, and that also continues into next week as the decisions he made this week have major consequences.

Katie confronts Quinn

After learning about Eric firing Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Katie (Heather Tom) is fit to be tied.

She and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) pushed Donna to act on her feelings for Eric. While she didn’t cross a line, remembering their marriage and time spent together did enough to riled up some emotions.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) learned that Eric got excited about Donna, but he couldn’t get excited for her. That changed everything, which led to her giving her husband an ultimatum. She told him to fire the Logan sister and remove her from every aspect of his life.

Katie will take matters into her own hands and let Quinn know just how she feels. The cherry on the top is that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is present when it goes down. Katie isn’t going to be a pushover, and Quinn won’t know how to handle that. She is used to getting her way and intimating people, as she did with Donna.

Hope puts her foot down

After her confrontation with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Hope decides she will do what she feels is right for her regarding Deacon (Sean Kanan).

When she takes Deacon to Brooke’s house, they hope to reconcile their relationship to a good place. It seems like a good idea until Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) comes home and flips out.

He doesn’t want Deacon near his wife or daughter. The issue with that is Hope isn’t Ridge’s daughter. She’s only his step-daughter. Deacon is her bio dad, and she makes sure he knows that.

There is no room for other people’s opinions of Deacon in her life. Hope wants to forge a relationship and bond, and that includes letting Beth get to know her grandpa. Liam (Scott Clifton) isn’t okay with that, but his concern won’t stop Hope from moving forward.

Does this mean that Finn (Tanner Novlan) will follow suit with Hope and attempt to give Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) a shot at a relationship?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.