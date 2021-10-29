The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy and Hope argue while Quinn fumes

Quinn is angry over the connection between Donna and Eric on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that November sweeps will kick off in a big way.

As the relationships in Los Angeles spirals out of control, the CBS soap has big plans for the coming weeks.

Steffy vs. Hope

In another epic showdown, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) will go head to head in a battle over Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan).

They have differing opinions on what should be done about their blossoming relationship and whether it is real or not.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will flip out at Hope because of the support she’s given Finn (Tanner Novlan) about Sheila and his feelings about the ultimatum Steffy gave him.

Seeing these back at each other’s throats will be a treat. Steffy and her pushy demands and Hope and her comforting demeanor are gearing up for one big storyline through November sweeps.

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Liam (Scott Clifton) make a pact about their women in their lives. Sheila has certainly rocked the boat, and the women they love are not okay with her actions. Ridge and Liam vow to make sure their families remain safe — no matter the cost.

Quinn is livid about Donna

After seeing Eric (John McCook) get a rise (literally!) from Donna (Jennifer Gareis), The Bold and the Beautiful viewers speculated the two might reunite.

When Quinn (Rena Sofer) finds everything out, she will be livid. Giving up Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was something she had to do to move forward with Eric, but learning that Donna could still turn on her husband and she can’t change things.

Look for Quinn to issue a demand of her husband where Donna is concerned. Will she suggest he fire her from Forrester Creations, or will it be less spiteful than that? Where Quinn is concerned, it could go either way.

And speaking of Carter, his relationship with Katie (Heather Tom) will continue to move forward. They both have commiserated over their failed relationships and have found each other’s company pleasing.

This may be a slow build, but as November continues airing, these two will continue to move forward and perhaps even make things official. Until then, though, they will be spending time together throughout the month.

Be sure to tune in all next week to see how November sweeps begin.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.