The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Quinn rages at Donna

Quinn confronts Eric on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a heated confrontation is coming to the CBS soap.

After weeks of back and forth with their marriage, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook) were finally moving forward without interruption, and then, something happened.

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric was aroused by Donna (Jennifer Gareis) twice, and when Quinn found out, she was floored. She and Eric have been dealing with a sexless marriage, yet he was excited by his ex-wife. This won’t end well for anyone involved.

Quinn confronts Donna

The preview video for this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful episodes shows Quinn confronting Donna. She is red-hot about the situation between Eric and his ex-wife and their “moment.”

As the two go head-to-head in the Forrester office, Quinn yells at Donna. She also grabs her, and Donna pleads for her to let her go. Quinn has had some volatile moments, which may trigger her far back enough to reprise those moments and feelings.

Donna has pushed back against Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) insistence she pursues Eric, but Quinn doesn’t want to hear it. She believes that his ex is out to win him back, and that just isn’t an option.

Quinn confronts Eric about Donna

All the blame isn’t on Donna, though. Quinn has questions for her husband, too.

When Eric insists that it was innocent, Quinn doesn’t want to hear it. She is going to rage at him. They have been through so much, and now another woman is arousing him, and she can’t.

She gave up her side affair with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to wholly move forward with her marriage with Eric. Quinn had resigned herself to the possibility that they would never be able to be intimate, and yet, it looks like he can’t be intimate with her. That’s a hard blow, especially after all they have been through.

What happens following the confrontation between Quinn and Donna remains to be seen, but it will likely be the catalyst that continues on through November sweeps. This storyline, paired with the Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) fake romance, should keep viewers on their toes.

Be sure to tune in all this week to watch Quinn explode on Eric and Donna.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.