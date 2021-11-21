The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thanksgiving celebrations bring unwanted guests

Brooke and Ridge host Thanksgiving on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up to celebrate Thanksgiving this week on the CBS soap.

It’s a short week, with new episodes only airing Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thanksgiving will see a repeat episode, and Friday will be preempted.

This year, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are hosting the event at their house. Usually, it’s Eric (John McCook), but with all of the animosity between them and Quinn (Rena Sofer), it looks like he opted out of hosting.

Brooke and Ridge host Thanksgiving

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hinted at a Thanksgiving celebration with Brooke and Ridge hosting.

In the preview video, the guests begin to arrive. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are there, along with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan). Paris (Diamond White) and Zende (Delon de Metz) arrive later, making quite an entrance.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is also on-hand for the festivities. Steffy is seen placing a turkey hat on the lawyer extraordinaire.

Everything appears to go well until Deacon (Sean Kanan) decides to show up with his “Gobble, gobble, gobble.”

Sheila and Deacon eat takeout

As The Forresters and Logans are having a Thanksgiving celebration, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon eat takeout in her hotel room.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

They commiserate about what the families have taken from them, and it seems Sheila is more irritated than Deacon. After all, he has been given the green light by Hope, and she has yet to receive the same gesture from Finn.

At some point, Deacon will show up at the Forrester house for Thanksgiving, but how or why he goes remains unclear. It’s likely Hope called him and invited him over at the last minute. She has done that before, surprising Brooke and Ridge in the process.

Meanwhile, Sheila gets more upset as the minutes pass. She will work an angle with Jack (Ted King) to use his misery to get closer to Finn. Now that everything is out in the open, Finn has decided to cut his dad out of his life. He is upset about the decades of lies, especially knowing that he wanted to know who his birth parents were.

Be sure to tune in for the short week, so not a moment of the Thanksgiving drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.