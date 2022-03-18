The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: More Thomas and Sheila secret talk and Brooke’s men

Brooke will headline the 35th anniversary The Bold and the Beautiful episode. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease it’s more of the same happening.

More back and forth between Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) take over most of the week. However, there will be a standalone episode to honor 35 years of The Bold and the Beautiful being on the air.

Here’s what Bold viewers can expect next week.

Sheila and Thomas

After Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) listened to Thomas on the phone with Sheila, there will be some questions.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will also catch Thomas and Sheila having another conversation and grow concerned about what’s happening.

She will get Finn (Tanner Novlan) involved, but will he be able to get down to the bottom of what’s happening?

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) also overhear a conversation between Thomas and Sheila. How much will they hear, and will they be able to piece things together.

Brooke headlines standalone episode

The Bold and the Beautiful has been on for 35 years, and a special episode has been put together to celebrate.

Katherine Kelly Lang originated the role of Brooke, and she will headline the episode. It will feature the Logan lady and five of her love interests.

Over the years, she has been involved with many men, even if Ridge appears to be her soulmate.

A walk down memory lane will be nice for viewers, especially those who haven’t tuned in the entire 35 years. From her romance with Eric (John McCook) to her one true love, Ridge, there will be plenty for everyone to see.

Keep an eye out for Windsor Harmon to reprise the role of Thorne Forrester and Jack Wagner to return as Nick Marone, two of Brooke’s men. They will join John McCook, Thorsten Kaye, and Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer, as the five men in Brooke’s life.

Speaking of Brooke and Ridge, they will be working through some complicated feelings next week. She has decided to fight for her marriage after telling Ridge she was letting him go. Will these two be able to make headway, or will things remain at a standoff as Ridge moves on with Taylor (Krista Allen)?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.