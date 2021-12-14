General Hospital: Ingo Rademacher sues ABC after being fired for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Ingo Rademacher is suing ABC after losing his job as Jax on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

It’s been nearly a month since Ingo Rademacher was last seen on General Hospital, but it isn’t the last we’re seeing of him in the media.

After being fired from the ABC soap where he played Jasper Jacks, Ingo filed suit against ABC for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate put into place that went into effect in November 2021.

He spoke out about it briefly following his exit, but earlier this month, he shared another video where he blamed costar Nancy Lee Grahn for outing his exit before he could comment.

What does Ingo Rademacher want from ABC?

Ingo Rademacher revealed he had attempted to get a religious exemption for the COVID-19 mandate. He has been outspoken about not wanting the vaccine, and it wasn’t surprising to General Hospital fans when they learned he was done on the ABC soap.

According to TMZ, Ingo is asking the court to declare the mandate unconstitutional and for an undisclosed amount in damages.

There is a long history between Ingo Rademacher and ABC as the actor played Jax for 25 years off and on, with his longest stint being from the character’s inception in 1996 through when he exited in 2010. Since then, he has reprised the role off and on, staying longer on some occasions and making only brief appearances during other times.

Ingo Rademacher and Steve Burton were both fired because of COVID-19 mandate

While Ingo Rademacher is the only General Hospital actor suing ABC over his firing, he isn’t the only actor let go from the ABC soap.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Steve Burton revealed he was let go after not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He, like Ingo, also tried to get a religious exemption and was denied by the company.

The actors’ write-outs were very different, with Ingo’s Jax leaving to go back to Australia and Steve’s Jason Morgan being crushed after a tunnel on Cassadine Island caved in. While a body wasn’t found in Jason’s case, the door was left open for a possible Jax recast, and the door was essentially closed on a recast of Jason.

ABC has not commented about the lawsuit, but that isn’t uncommon. Ingo Rademacher is going all of the way to ensure his voice is heard, and the people who he feels have wronged him have to answer for their actions.