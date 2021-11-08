General Hospital spoilers: Ingo Rademacher out as Jax?

Ingo Rademacher is reportedly out at General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

After weeks of speculation and rumors swirling, it looks like Ingo Rademacher’s time at General Hospital is over.

The network and the show have not officially confirmed his status, but fellow castmate, Nancy Lee Grahn, revealed he was no longer a part of the cast.

Ingo Rademacher has been a staunch advocate for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, believing it should be a personal choice and not mandated.

General Hospital makes COVID-19 vaccine a requirement

As the country moves toward herd immunity, many businesses are mandating that their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19. There were some exceptions for children who are under five and people with medical exemptions.

General Hospital actors, set crew, and other staff were given a date where they had to show proof of vaccination. There were no exceptions, and when the date approached, the non-compliant parties were reportedly let go.

Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis Davis on General Hospital, confirmed that Ingo Rademacher was let go but it looks like there is more to it than just his vaccine stance.

She tweeted, “The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast. Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar, @cassandrajames_, & the trans community.”

Pic credit: @NancyLeeGrahn/Twitter

More Ingo Rademacher General Hospital drama

In the tweet shared by Nancy Lee Grahn, she quoted felled General Hospital star Cassandra James. She is a transgender actress and was offended by something Ingo Rademacher shared on social media.

General Hospital and the actors have prided themselves in being inclusive of all things, and his post was over the top. Nancy stepped in to support her costar, which isn’t surprising to those who know and follow her.

On Instagram, he issued an apology.. He apologized specifically to Cassandra James and called her beautiful, saying that he wouldn’t have said that if he were transphobic. He also promised to comment on his General Hospital status later, which alluded that he may have been let go.

Things have been chaotic where Ingo Rademacher is concerned for months. He was caught being nasty about working with Nancy in a scene while with Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), which caused the latter to issue an apology.

At one point, #FireIngo was trending on Twitter. His outspoken nature and the comments he makes do not sit well with some of the viewers. They came for him, and it didn’t stop.

As news of his being let go from General Hospital started to make rounds, he shared a post on Instagram about supporting medical freedom.

Ingo Rademacher is planning to talk about his General Hospital status, but for now, it looks like all signs point to him being let go from the ABC soap.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.