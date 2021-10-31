General Hospital star Maurice Benard mourns the loss of his father

Maurice Benard shared the news of his father’s passing. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital star Maurice Benard revealed that his father has passed away.

He made the announcement on social media, where he memorialized his father with photos and videos.

Humberto Morales often made cameos on Maurice’s social media, frequently talking about General Hospital and other things they enjoyed together.

Maurice Benard pays tribute to his dad

Over on Instagram, Maurice Benard revealed the news about his father’s passing.

The General Hospital star began his caption, “As I lay here with a heavy heart but no anxiety,🙏🏽Knowing I will never see my hero again.”

He continued, “My dad was one of a kind no one like him, those who knew him know what I’m talking about. When I was a little boy I wanted to be him, nobody was more proud of me than my father, and boy did he love General Hospital(not Carly and Jason as a couple)🤠 my dad always said in Spanish what’s going to happen it’s gonna happen don’t worry. Say hi to everybody DAD maybe you can even sing a song with Frank Sinatra.”

Maurice shared his dad with everyone he came into contact with. From the set at General Hospital to the appearances he did, the two were hysterical together.

General Hospital costars flood Instagram with support for Maurice Benard

The ABC soap has plenty of tight-knit costars. They show up for each other when needed, and the loss of a parent is one of those times.

Maurice Benard got plenty of support from his current and former costars on Instagram, proving that friendships extend beyond the reel world and flourish in the real world.

Laura Wright, who plays his wife, Carly, said, “Big love my friend xoxoxox. My thoughts and heart are with you ❤️”

Eden McCoy, who plays Carly’s daughter and Sonny’s step-daughter, Josslyn, commented, “oh Maurice i’m sending you every bit of my heart right now. love you and i’m so sorry.”

Jason Thompson, who currently stars as Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless but was Patrick Drake on General Hospital, said, “Oh Mo. I’m sorry to hear this. It was always a pleasure being around your dad. He was hilarious!! Light and love to your mother, you and your family. ❤️”

Pic credit: @mauricebenard/Instagram

We send Maurice Benard our deepest condolences on the loss of his father.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.