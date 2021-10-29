General Hospital spoilers for next week: Esme plays dirty, Sonny’s enemy returns, and more

Esme has a few tricks up her sleeve on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week will kick things up a notch. As the ABC soap rings in the beginning of November sweeps, everything in Port Charles seems to get turned upside down.

The hot-button storylines will move forward, including searching for the missing Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). That and Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) arrest will be big as November begins.

Jason and Britt continue the search

Cassadine Island may be the key to finding Liesl, and Jason (Steve Burton) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) are on the case.

As they arrive on the Island, Liesl finds herself in a lab. Why she is there leaves her puzzled, but viewers know that Peter (Wes Ramsey) has something up his sleeve. He rode off with Drew (Cameron Mathison) in tow, leaving everyone to presume he is likely dead.

Speaking of Peter, early next week on General Hospital, he will find himself in an interesting predicament. Does this mean Jason and Britt track him down? Or will Drew have overcome the conditioning?

Sonny’s issues

In Port Charles, Sonny (Maurice Benard) has a lot to deal with. Not only does he have to think about Nina’s arrest at the hands of Michael (Chad Duell), but he received a call from Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

General Hospital spoilers tease an old enemy of the Corinthos clan is returning to town. Based on the call from Cyrus this week, it is likely he could return. He was sentenced to federal prison, but that doesn’t mean he can’t continue to stir up trouble.

The enemy could be anyone, though, so Sonny needs to keep his head in the game. Jason and Carly (Laura Wright) made big moves when they were running the organization, including killing two heads of the five families.

Meanwhile, the situation with Nina is still weighing on him. By the end of the week, Sonny hopes to strike a deal. Will it be to get her out of trouble, or will it be about his business?

The teen scene

As the Port Charles teens navigate life, Joss (Eden McCoy) isn’t afraid to let Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) know how she feels. That will only give her more reason to push the beautiful blonde, though.

When Esme plays on Joss’ insecurities, she might just trip her up.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) will make a decision. Will he choose to accept Ava’s (Maura West) offer, or will he continue working and living with Laura (Genie Francis) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom)?

Be sure to tune in next week to find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.