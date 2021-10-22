General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava hypes up Nina, the mystery man returns, and Valentin update

Nina isn’t ready to surrender just yet. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease more mystery is shrouding Port Charles.

A lot has changed, and with this being the week before November sweeps kick-off, there is so much to sort out.

The mystery man roaming Port Charles

This week, GH viewers got to see a mystery man creeping around town. He has purposely checked out Curtis (Donnell Turner), Portia (Brook Kerr), and TJ (Tajh Bellow).

His identity won’t be a secret for long, especially when information about him starts getting pieced together.

When Portia has an encounter with him, things get weird. What will she be able to find out about him?

Curtis and Portia will work together to figure it who the man is and what he wants. Will he be linked to her, or is he someone from Curtis’ past?

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Valentin update

After seeing Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) shot, Anna (Finola Hughes) has a lot to think about. The two were inching toward a relationship when he disappeared, and as Peter (Wes Ramsey) shot him, it could have ended right there.

Next week on General Hospital, Valentin ends up in the ICU at GH. Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is the nurse taking care of him. It may be a bit awkward, but she can handle it.

Meanwhile, Anna and Finn (Michael Easton) talk about their relationship and its downfall. He has some regrets, and if he intends to move on with Elizabeth, his conscience has to be clear.

Nina drama

As Nina (Cynthia Watros) continues to live her life, the challenges of Sonny (Maurice Benard) returning to his old self from “Mike” are weighing on her.

She was given ground rules about co-existing with Sonny, but she may not be able to accept them. Her relationship with “Mike” was complex, and letting go of someone you love isn’t easy.

Another face-off with Carly (Laura Wright) is coming. The two women have very different views on how things should go, and despite promising to let it go, Carly cannot sit back and let karma handle things.

Don’t worry, though. Ava (Maura West) will be there to hype her up. She is convinced there’s still a chance for Nina and Sonny. It will be beneficial for Ava, too, since Carly has been a thorn in her side forever.

To find out what happens in Port Charles next week, be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.