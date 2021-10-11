General Hospital spoilers: Nina faces Phyllis and Sonny, Carly and Jason worry, and more

Nina has to face Sonny and Phyllis on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week is a big one for Nina (Cynthia Watros) and the continued fallout of her actions.

As November sweeps begin to creep in, the ABC soap is setting up for some bombshell reveals.

This week is all about moving forward, but will everyone affected by Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) disappearance be able to do that?

Phyllis and Sonny go to see Nina

After stopping by to give him a box of his belongings from his time as “Mike,” Phyllis (Joyce Guy) talks to Sonny about what’s next where Nina is concerned.

She knows her intentions weren’t malicious, and the feelings for “Mike” were real. Phyllis was the one who saved Sonny when he had no idea who he was, and for that, he will forever be indebted to her.

While Nina is in her Crimson office, she gets a visit from Phyllis. Not far behind her is Sonny. General Hospital spoilers revealed that he would be laying down ground rules for Nina and what to expect moving forward.

He was angry with her for keeping him away from his family, but a part of him still loves her, and speculation is that this relationship will develop as November sweeps air.

Carly and Jason worry

In the General Hospital preview video, Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright) discuss believing Sonny was dead. He was gone for nine months, and decisions had to be made.

They began falling in love, and just as they were about to consummate their marriage, Sonny walked through the door. Everyone believed he was dead and gone, so Jason and Carly built new lives for themselves in reconciling that truth. It wasn’t easy, but they went for it when they decided their marriage needed to be authentic.

Spoilers teased that Sonny and Jason would have a confrontation. What they argue about remains unclear, but it is enough to have rattled Jason and Carly. It is hard for them to learn about “Mike” and how different he was from Sonny. Carly is still working out her anger and need for revenge against Nina, and Sonny’s lack of concern about it has her questioning why.

To see how this all plays out and what causes Sonny and Jason to have words, be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.