General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny lays ground rules for Nina and Spencer seeks forgiveness

Sonny and Jason have a heated exchange next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal that next week’s episodes of the ABC soap deal with more turmoil as family relationships are put front and center.

There is still work to be done where Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are concerned. Something isn’t right there, and now that Carly (Laura Wright) knows the truth, things can only worsen.

Where the Cassadines are concerned, there is a lot of work to do there as well. The stalker confession is still hanging in the air at Wydemere, and now, decisions must be made.

Carly and Sonny have a talk

Carly and Sonny will sit down and discuss where things go from here at the end of next week. There is a lot to discuss, especially with Jason (Steve Burton) and where he stands now that things went romantic between him and Carly.

The conversation will come after Sonny already sets boundaries with Nina. Something is different between them, and it looks like his feelings for her have stuck around, even though he is mad that she kept him away from his family. Something tells us, though, that this isn’t it for these two.

Look for Sonny and Jason to have a heated confrontation as well. Will it be about Carly or the next moves for the business?

Spencer seeks forgiveness

After admitting to being the stalker with Esme’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) help, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) was thrown out of Wyndemere.

Next week on General Hospital, Spencer will be groveling for forgiveness. Who will he be asking?

Ava (Maura West) wants Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) to be careful about his relationship with Spencer. She is still mourning the loss of Kiki (Hayley Erin) and doesn’t want anyone else to feel the pain like she does.

Look for Trina (Sydney Mikayla) to have some complicated feelings next week too. She feels sorry for Spencer and even looks torn up when he reveals Nikolas kicked him out. Will she offer him a solution to the problem?

Don’t worry, though. Esme is going to come in and hope to change Nikolas’ mind about kicking them out. Her manipulation skills are on point, but the dark prince is not easily fooled. Will she get him to welcome Spencer back, or will it be a waste of time?

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.