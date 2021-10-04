General Hospital spoilers: Michael confronts Nina, Ava wants answers, and Sam is dressed to kill

Ava demands answers on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week’s episodes of the ABC soap are still focused on the fallout from Nixon Falls.

Everyone is still reeling from the news that Sonny (Maurice Benard) is alive. Details about what happened haven’t made their way through the town yet.

It’s going to be a wild ride, GH fans.

Michael hunts Nina down

As news spreads that Nina (Cynthia Watros) knew about Sonny’s whereabouts, his loved ones are also learning the truth.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Kately MacMullen) allowed her to see Wiley because they didn’t know the truth. Now, they have been told, and Michael wants answers.

He hunts Nina down when she is spending time with Curtis (Donnell Turner). Michael has questions, and he will get answers.

Carly talks to Sonny

Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) are sharing a drink and talking about what Nina did.

She is convinced she knows why it happened, but she really doesn’t. Nina fell in love with “Mike,” and he felt the same. Now that Sonny is back, he remembers everything that happened while he was “Mike,” including the love for her.

As Carly rambles about what she thinks she knows, the response she gets from her husband may not be what she was hoping to get in return.

Ava wants answers

The stalker drama came to a head last week on General Hospital. Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) confirmed that he and Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) were behind everything to split up Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West).

When Ava shows up at Wyndemere, she demands answers. Esme was weird when she ran into her at the prison, and things have been off for a while.

How will the recent developments change things for Nikolas and Ava? What consequences will be forced on Spencer for his evil plan?

Sam and Dante pair up

As the search for Drew (Cameron Mathison) heats up, Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) get all dolled up for an event.

The General Hospital preview video reveals he compliments her when she walks in “dressed to kill.” Sam and Dante have some serious sexual tension happening between them, but something always gets in the way when a moment begins to develop.

Will they have success with their latest endeavor, or will it be another dead end?

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.