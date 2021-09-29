What happened to Nikolas on General Hospital?

Marcus Coloma is temporarily recast on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital fans got a surprise when Nikolas Cassadine appeared to have a new face.

That’s right, Marcus Coloma is temporarily out as Nikolas Cassadine. In his place is Adam Huss, who resembles the portrayer.

No details have been shared about why Marcus Coloma had to be recast, but speculation is that it was due to illness. General Hospital has used temporary recasts before, most recently with Brook Lynn when Amanda Setton was pregnant and Briana Lane stepped into the role.

The duration is also unclear, but for now, viewers will be seeing Adam Huss share scenes with Maura West and other General Hospital fan-favorite actors.

Who is Adam Huss?

Some daytime viewers may recognize Adam Huss, and he is no stranger to daytime TV.

He had a small role on Days of our Lives, played Lance on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2002, and was on Passions for a handful of episodes in 2006.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Aside from the soap world, Adam has also appeared on a few primetime shows in guest roles and done a few movies.

Why did Adam Huss take over for Marcus Coloma as Nikolas on General Hospital?

On Instagram, Adam Huss made the announcement that he would be stepping into the role today. However, that post has been taken down, but Soaps in Depth was able to screengrab the post and include it in their report.

For now, there is no indication of how long Huss will be in the role. It is likely a few episodes, as a stand-in for one isn’t really a big deal. Seeing someone who resembles the actor viewers are used to is a treat.

Marcus Coloma came in as Nikolas in 2019 after the character was offscreen for several years. Tyler Christopher originated the role, and while fans were hoping he would one day return, that was not in the cards.

Geeral Hospital viewers took a while to get used to Marcus in the role, but his pairing with Ava has drawn quite a fan base. Even though they are currently working through a divorce and dealing with a stalker (make that two stalkers), there is still a lot of love for the pairing.

Hopefully, Marcus Coloma will be back as the dark prince soon. For now, though, it’s Adam Huss in the role.

What did you think of his debut?

Be sure to tune in all week to stay on top of the juicy drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.