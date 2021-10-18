General Hospital spoilers: The hunt for Drew continues

Drew may be free soon as the search continues on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) may soon return to Port Charles.

It has been a long time coming, and with November sweeps around the corner, it is the perfect time to bring him back to town.

As the search for Drew continues, more information comes to light.

Liesl update given

After putting her pride aside, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) asked for Jason’s (Steve Burton) help locating her mother. Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is missing, and they have no idea where she went or who has her captive.

General Hospital spoilers tease there is an update on her whereabouts, thanks to help from Spinelli (Bradford Anderson). In the preview video, they have a meeting where both good and bad news is available. Of course, they want the bad first.

Will they find the doctor and bring her back home to Scott (Kin Shriner) and her family?

Drew Cain search continues on General Hospital

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are hot on the heels of finding Drew. As they meet with someone and ask questions, their answers may not be what they hoped to get.

Liesl, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), and the nurse all know Drew is alive. Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) and Peter (Wes Ramsey) have been playing a dangerous game with holding Drew and the other Port Charles residents.

With Drew suffering mind control, there are so many varying factors that could complicate his rescue. He wasn’t even aware he nearly killed Anna (Finola Hughes) and Robert (Tristan Rogers), only learning about an incident when he woke up in his cell.

Drew is a trained shooter, and after dealing with years of captivity and programming, he isn’t the same man he once was. Peter is getting more ballsy with his directions, and that puts Victor in a precarious spot.

Even though it has been a while, Sam is determined to find out what happened to Drew. He is Scout’s father, and she wants to make sure he goes home to their daughter.

It is a complicated situation, and with both Victor and Peter struggling for the top spot as the big bad on General Hospital, the danger level is heightened. As November sweeps draw near, a conclusion is in sight, but what that will be remains to be seen.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.