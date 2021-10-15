General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jason helps Britt, Ava guides Nina, Olivia gives in and Greece drama

Britt and Jason are the latest Port Charles residents to head to Greece and the Cassadine compound. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap opera tease, schemes, lies, forgiveness, and shocking revelations thanks to the Cassadine men.

It’s time for some of the good people of Port Charles to own up to their past mistakes. Plus, a few familiar faces pop in Greece as that story heats up ahead of November sweeps.

Bombshells drop in Greece

With a little help from Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), Jason (Steve Burton), and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) learn Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is alive. The news leads them to assume Victor has Liesl (Kathleen Gati).

Jason shocks Britt when he announces he is going to Greece with her.

Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Anna’s (Finola Hughes) order Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) to steer clear of the Cassadine compound. Sam and Dante don’t listen. Instead, they end up face to face with Victor, who spills that Peter (Wes Ramsey) is mind-controlling Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Elsewhere in Greece, Anna shows up just in time to help rescue Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). The moment kicks off a romantic journey for these two but don’t expect Anna to admit her feelings too soon.

Nina and Curtis deal with past mistakes

Back in Port Charles, someone is keeping close tabs on Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr). On their date, Curtis opens up to Portia about his troubled past.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) doesn’t have many friends right now. Curtis proves he is one of them when she turns to him for help. Ava (Maura West) claims to be Nina’s friend too, but Ava also has an ulterior motive that has everything to do with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Speaking of Sonny, he visits Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), so they can have a heart-to-heart chat. Sonny’s not the only one there for Spencer. Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Cameron (William Lipton) show up at his arraignment.

Other Port Charles tidbits

For weeks Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ned (Wally Kurth) have been fighting about Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda). Olivia finally agrees to have dinner with Ned to talk about her son and their marriage.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) urges Austin (Roger Howarth) to make peace with the Quartermaine family. However, Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) scheme to have his medical license revoked doesn’t make Austin feel like brokering peace.

After Michael (Chad Duell) makes a deal with someone unexpected, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) becomes worried about her man. All bets are on this having everything to do with whether or not to allow Nina to continue to see Wiley (Kyler and Caleb Ends).

Who’s ready for another jam-packed, exciting week of GH?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.