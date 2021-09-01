General Hospital spoilers: Is Victor Cassadine returning to Port Charles?

Charles Shaughnessy is joining General Hospital and he might be Victor Cassadine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

General Hospital has viewers wondering what is ahead. There have been so many good twists and turns, and now, another mystery has popped up.

It has not gone unnoticed that Victor Cassadine has been named dropped several times over the last few weeks. When Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) returned to Port Charles, he called himself Victor to Trina (Sydney Mikayla). That’s where it started, but not where it stayed.

When conversing with Anna (Finola Hughes), Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) brought up the WSB when Victor was at the helm of it. The year 2014 was discussed, as was Crithon Clark.

Several throwback references have led to the speculation that Victor Cassadine will be thrown back into the mix.

New actor coming to General Hospital

There was an announcement that Charles Shaughnessy was joining General Hospital. Details beyond that weren’t made available, but he would fit right in as Victor Cassadine.

Secrecy has been the name of the game when it comes to casting news in Port Charles. The ABC soap held out on announcing Cameron Mathison was hired as NuDrew for months. Now that he has debuted, the storyline is slow-moving, but it ties back to before Maxie (Kirsten Storms) delivered Louise.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Whether Charles Shaughnessy is actually Victor Cassadine remains to be seen, but it is looking incredibly likely.

Where does Victor Cassadine fit in?

Based on Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Scottie (Kin Shriner) being drugged, Victor is likely calling the shots. The men on the plane were ordered to dump Scottie but keep Liesl, which is the vital part. Victor was in love with the doctor, and she used it to her advantage a time or two.

The hints dropped about Drew’s plane crash, and the timing of it all coincides with the return of Victor. One of the main issues is that Victor was killed in 2014, so where has he been for the last seven years?

Liesl was the one to kill Victor, even though Anna shot at him and intended to bring him into custody. At the time of his death, he believed that Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) was his son. That is not the case, as viewers learned that Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) was his biological father, making him Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) half-brother.

Charles Shaughnessy is set to debut this month, and if he doesn’t come as Victor Cassadine, General Hospital viewers will be shocked.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.