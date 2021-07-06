Who is Victor on General Hospital?

Spencer Cassadine introduced himself as Victor when Trina questioned him. Pic credit: ABC

Spencer Cassadine is back in Port Charles, but he didn’t introduce himself with his real name.

When Trina (Sydne Mikayla) questioned the handsome prince about who he was, he lied and told her his name was Victor.

Several General Hospital viewers wondered who he was, and others questioned why he used his great-uncle’s name instead of his own.

Why is Spencer pretending to be ‘Victor’ on General Hospital?

For several weeks, General Hospital fans have been predicting that Spencer was the “stalker” behind Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas’ (Marcus Coloma) problems. He was able to bypass the security at Wyndemere, and because of his knowledge about Ryan Chamberlain’s (Jon Lindstrom) obsession with Ava, he played on that.

He had no idea Trina would be so inquisitive, so when he caught her at the art gallery, the surprise piqued his interest. Showing up at her graduation party was ballsy, but because she doesn’t know Spencer at all, he could pass himself off as someone else.

As their pairing heats up, there will need to be some explaining on his behalf about why he chose to lie to her and why he didn’t let his father, or grandmother, know he was back in town.

Who is playing Spencer Cassadine?

Before his return to Port Charles, Spencer was played by Nicolas Bechtel. General Hospital viewers loved the portrayal and the perfectly cast role. The actor took to social media to address the role being recast and showed just how much he enjoyed being Spencer Cassadine.

Now, the recast role is being played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez. He is older and fits into the teen/young adult crowd that General Hospital is working to build. Joss (Eden McCoy), Cam (William Lipton), and Trina will all be tied together. Spencer will fill the void left by Dev (Ashton Arbab) when he died in the Floating Rib bomb. His rivalry with Cam will possibly be revisited, adding more drama.

The new face threw viewers off, and using the name Victor was even more confusing. Victor Cassadine (Thaao Penghlis) was on the show and ended up being killed off for good in 2014.

As the storyline plays out, it will be interesting to see how they will weave the return in. The duration, the purpose, and all of that are yet to be revealed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.