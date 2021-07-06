General Hospital spoilers: Valentin and Anna share another moment and Jason and Carly go public

Valentin and Anna share another moment on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital is advertising fireworks happening all over town this week, and that’s exactly what the good people of Port Charles are going to get.

Hookups, split-ups, and a surprise engagement will rock the town. It’s going to be a messy week, but one that shouldn’t be missed.

Valentin and Anna

After Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) had a near-hookup while stuck in a rainstorm, some viewers have been waiting for more of the pair.

This week, it looks like sparks will fly between the two, and Vanna fans are ready. The actors have great chemistry, and now, they are putting them back together in a situation that could be hot.

Will a night with some actual fireworks bring the two together?

Carly and Jason go public

The Corinthos organization is going to present a united front. Carly (Laura Wright) is about to marry Jason (Steve Burton). They have only announced it to a select few, but now, they are going public.

Joss (Eden McCoy) will find out what her mom is up to, but how she reacts will be a surprise. She knows more than she lets on. After all, she is just like Carly.

Will this marriage of convenience turn into more than that? It will make for a juicy storyline, especially if “Mike” (Maurice Benard) comes to town for Nina (Cynthia Watros). Is this the way the writers chose to split up Carson for good?

Other Port Charles happenings

After learning about Jason and Carly, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) hook up. That was an interesting pairing, and it looks like General Hospital writers may be testing the waters with them.

There will also be more angst between Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West). Their chemistry is hot when they are angry, and based on recent events, she is all fired up.

Look for Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), and Sam (Kelly Monaco) find themselves together causing trouble. Will they commensurate over the Jarly wedding, or is it something else that has brought the women together?

Things in Port Charles aren’t all as they seem. With everything changing and couples being switched around, there’s no telling what a new week will bring.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.