General Hospital spoilers: Carly and Jason make a huge decision

General Hospital spoilers reveal it is crunch time where the Corinthos business is concerned.

Since Sonny (Maurice Benard) “died,” Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright) have been tag-teaming the running of operations. That wasn’t supposed to happen, and now, there is confusion about who is in charge and the organization’s strength.

After Carly sat with the five families, she solidified her place, but things will get more complicated than ever before with Jason being a free man again.

A decision needs to be made

The General Hospital preview revealed that Jason and Carly need to take a stand where the business is concerned. They are wavering in trust between them, especially because of his relationship with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Last week, viewers saw an explosion at what appeared to be a warehouse. Jason got the call, and the look on his face said it all. Novak has been tossed around a lot, which has led to speculation about a new family or a character that will be added to the show. Cameron Mathison has been tossed around, though rumors are circulating that he may be a Drew Cain recast.

It is a dire situation, but Carly and Jason will have to decide where they go next. Will she hand over the reins to him? Will she continue to run things while also taking care of her family?

How will this affect the people Jason and Carly love?

In the General Hospital video, Jason is heard telling Carly that the families will rip Port Charles apart and hurt the people they love. That is a long list, including children for both of them.

Once they make a choice, they can’t go back on it. It will be full speed ahead, and the consequences that come with it will have to be faced. Carly even dabbling in this with daughters at home is surprising to some viewers. Michael (Chad Duell) was in a coma, so the idea that she is willing to risk her other children is odd.

Throughout the video, several people flash across the screen. Jax (Ingo Rademacher), Michael, Sonny, and Britt are all there. As the two have to sit down and decide where they will take the business, they will have to think about every possible scenario.

Without Sonny around, things with the Corinthos organization are at a crucial point. Maybe he will return in the coming weeks? After all, he can’t live as “Mike” forever.

