General Hospital spoilers: Britt and Jason box and Maxie begins to crack

General Hospital viewers are in for another week of intense moments as a couple gets into the ring, a lead in the whereabouts of Louise is given, and more as the days go on.

There are some big developments ahead, and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Summer in Port Charles will be a hot one, and it is all just beginning.

Maxie begins to unravel

Planning to keep Louise safe has always been her number one priority. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) managed to do that for her baby, but it wasn’t easy.

She had to ensure that Nurse “Jennings” (Kimberly J. Brown) couldn’t hurt them. So she lured her over a shaft, where the nurse fell to her death. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has been investigating things, and now, the body is found. But, of course, Louise isn’t with her, which leads to more questions and holes in Maxie’s story.

Spoilers for this week’s episodes of General Hospital revealed that Maxie shows up at the Quartermaine mansion. So naturally, this will raise some red flags, especially because Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) just brought home her baby. Of course, viewers know that little girl is Louise, and so do Maxie and Brook Lynn, but no one else is any wiser for now.

JaBritt

Despite Carly’s (Laura Wright) disapproval, Jason (Steve Burton) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) find themselves at the gym. They appear to be getting ready to head into the ring, but they could also be spotting one another with the punching bags.

Their pairing has been brewing for quite some time, with a night of passion spent together while they were on the run. Now that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is gone and Jason can be free, they have time to explore if the connection between them is real or if it resulted from the circumstances.

Other Port Charles happenings

Ava (Maura West) tells Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) she can’t do this anymore. Presumably, she is talking about the stalker. It appears to be Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel), but they haven’t confirmed it. He hates that she is with his dad and mocking the actions of Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) is right up his alley.

