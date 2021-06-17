General Hospital spoilers: Jeff Kober exits as Cyrus’ reign of terror sends him to prison

Jeff Kober wrapped his run as Cyrus on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital viewers have watched as Port Charles was turned upside down by a new big bad, and one who was pushing drugs into a place that wasn’t plagued with substance abuse problems ahead of his arrival.

After a year-and-a-half run, Jeff Kober wrapped his run as Cyrus Renault. His final air date was June 16, when he was wheeled away to begin his stint in federal prison.

Without the threat of Cyrus in Port Charles, what is the next storyline the writers have in store for fans?

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Jeff Kober out at General Hospital

Speaking exclusively to Soap Opera Digest about his exit, Jeff Kober acknowledged how what was supposed to be a short stint turned into something more. In fact, he is even nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his role as Cyrus Renault on General Hospital. That’s pretty impressive, especially in daytime.

He talked about his experience, saying, “The level of education that I’ve gotten from working on this show and the level of writing, the level of directing, the level of everything that goes into a show like this, and the room that they gave me to just do whatever came out of me — all of that was just eye-opening to me.”

Whether Jeff will win the Daytime Emmy remains to be seen, but being a contender in the race is special as well.

What will General Hospital do without Cyrus?

Now that Cyrus is gone and Peter (Wes Ramsey) is “dead,” there isn’t a big bad left. There isn’t anyone to chase down or to blame when things go awry. So, what’s next?

Viewers will have to tune in and see where things go. Cyrus was good at stirring up trouble, but without his influence at the hospital and his threats against Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton) gone, there is more room for the show to expand.

Right now, the two front burner storylines are finding Peter and saving Chase (Josh Swickard). General Hospital writers finally revealed what happened to Peter’s body, and now, it is only a matter of time before Anna (Finola Hughes) figures things out.

It looks like Chase will die, but there is still a sliver of hope regarding Finn (Michael Easton) finding a cure. Taking three people off the air in a short amount of time is unusual but not unheard of.

Be sure to tune in and find out how Port Charles will go on without Cyrus Renault.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.