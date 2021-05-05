General Hospital spoilers: Kimberly J. Brown joins the cast

Kimberly J. Brown is joining General Hospital. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

General Hospital is upping the game with the addition of Kimberly J. Brown to the cast.

Soap Opera Digest was the first to report the news of her arrival in Port Charles. While the character she will be playing is a mystery, there are some familiar faces for the actress on the soap.

As May sweeps continue to play out, General Hospital fans will see Kimberly’s debut on Monday, May 10.

Where do you know Kimberly J. Brown from?

Long-time soap fans may remember Kimberly J. Brown from her role as Marah Lewis on Guiding Light. She held the role from 1998 through 2006, something that she remembers fondly.

There are also a group of young adults who grew up watching her star in the Disney Channel original movies in the Halloweentown franchise playing Marnie Piper, the granddaughter of Agatha Cromwell (Debbie Reynolds). She garnered a huge fanbase from those movies, and each year, it continues to grow.

She has also had guest roles on shows like Law & Order: SVU, Two of a Kind, and Touched by an Angel.

Who will Kimberly J. Brown play on General Hospital?

As of now, everything is being kept mum where the character is concerned. Kimberly J. Brown will be seen on Monday’s episode, putting her joining the show in the middle of May sweeps.

A lot is happening in Port Charles, and now, a new character will be thrown into the mix. Is Kimberly going to be a recast for a character who has been off-screen for a while? Maybe a long-lost sibling for someone who needs it? The possibilities are endless at this point, which means that another curveball is being thrown into the mix.

Ironically, Kimberly J. Brown has worked with two of the actresses currently front and center on General Hospital. Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos, was her aunt on Guiding Light, and Cynthia Watros, who plays Nina Reeves, was once her stepmom on the now-defunct soap.

Viewers will have to wait and see where she will fit into the canvas. There is speculation she could be tied to the addition of Cameron Mathison’s role. Another possibility is that she is going to stir up some trouble in the young adult scene, possibly with Michael (Chad Duell), Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), and Chase (Josh Swickard).

Be sure to tune in next week to see what Kimberly J. Brown brings to the table.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.