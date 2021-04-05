General Hospital spoilers: Cameron Mathison heads to Port Charles

General Hospital taps soap vet Cameron Mathison for undisclosed role. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

General Hospital is getting another familiar face by way of soap veteran, Cameron Mathison.

He is best known for the role of Ryan Lavery he held on All My Children from 1998 through 2011, with just a year hiatus from 2002-2003.

The relationships he built were some that soap fans shipped heavily, and the Ryan, Greenlee (Rebecca Budig), and Kendall (Alicia Minshew) love triangle was a huge deal.

Deadline confirmed the casting news, but details on who Cameron Mathison will play on General Hospital.

Who is Cameron Mathison?

Aside from his role as Ryan Lavery on All My Children, Cameron Mathison is well-known in the daytime television world.

He worked as a correspondent for Good Morning America from 2009-2015. While he was doing that, he also had several one-off guest star roles on shows like Desperate Housewives, Hot in Cleveland, The Exes, and Castle.

Most recently, Cameron Mathison has been a part of the Hallmark family. He was moved to co-host of Home and Family in 2018 and will finish out his run in August when the show concludes its ninth and final season. There were also several movies he starred in for the network including A Christmas To Remember and The Christmas Club.

In 2019, it was announced that the soap veteran and Hallmark celebrity had been diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, he appears to have bounced back and is continuing to do well.

Where will Cameron Mathison fit in on General Hospital?

A lot of changes are happening on the hit ABC soap. Moving to General Hospital is a big step for Cameron Mathison, and the role he is taking on would need to be one that fit his caliber.

With Roger Howarth returning in the coming weeks, where Cameron Mathison will fit in remains to be seen. Could he be a recast of a role that is already occupied? That is one theory that is being floated around.

Inventing an entirely new role is the most likely scenario, though. Without details being released, everything is just speculation at this point. An air date has not been given either, which is interesting. May sweeps are on the horizon, and if he is going to be someone with big connections in Port Charles, that would be the ideal time to bring him on.

Adding Cameron Mathison to the General Hospital cast is exciting for ABC soap fans, especially those who watched him on All My Children.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.