General Hospital: Kirsten Storms opens up about brain surgery

Kirsten Storms underwent brain surgery last week.

Kirsten Storms revealed that she underwent brain surgery last week on her Instagram stories.

General Hospital viewers were shocked to learn that the actress was battling health issues as she remains private about her personal life for the most part. Storms has been known to share photos of her precious daughter, Harper, but aside from that, she typically keeps her social media to yarn and knitting posts.

In the video she posted on Instagram, Kirsten was with her friend, Emme Rylan. They remained friends despite Rylan’s GH character, Lulu Spencer, being put into a long-term care facility on the show, leading to the actress’ exit. Seeing “Maxie and Lulu” together again was a real treat, but the circumstances surrounding the video were shocking.

Update and more info on Kirsten Storms’ surgery

When the news broke that Kirsten Storms had undergone brain surgery, her followers were shocked. She talked about it on her Instagram stories, revealing a fluid-filled cyst that split at the bottom of her brain. Storms was wearing a neck brace and looked to have been just released from the hospital and into the care of Emme Rylan until she met her home nurse.

Earlier today, she shared more details on Instagram and thanked her followers and everyone for their wishes since she revealed what happened a few days ago. Kirsten explained she had been having health issues for a while, and she discarded them as side effects of other things. When she finally did get an MRI, that all changed.

The General Hospital star shared, in part, “That’s when we stumbled upon a rather large, very full of fluid, cyst that was attached to the lower portion of brain. I feel very fortunate that my situation wasn’t more serious and that I had a wonderful neurosurgeon who immediately knew how to fix it.”

She joked about not sharing a picture of how she looks and why she shared the yarn instead. Kirsten Storms has been on the receiving end of plenty of harsh criticism as she battled numerous health issues. It isn’t shocking that she isn’t up to hearing rumors or other things said about her while she recovers.

What will happen to Maxie on General Hospital?

Right now, there is no indication about what will happen to the character of Maxie as Kirsten Storms recovers from surgery. The show has recast the role in the past, but there may also be some off-screen hiatus’ for her.

With the Peter (Wes Ramsey) storyline still in full swing, and Maxie keeping her baby’s whereabouts a secret, she is still very much an almost everyday player on the ABC soap.

Following their emotional scenes last week, Wes Ramsey took to Instagram to praise Kirsten and her work. The two had a good run, and it was acknowledged by several of their costars in the comment section.

As Kirsten Storms works to recover from her brain surgery, we wish her well.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.