General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly and Jason agonize over the business, Vanna has a moment, and more

Jason’s relationship with Britt is a concern for Carly on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise there are big decisions to be made. A lot has happened on the ABC soap, and some things are going to be handled.

Several storylines are hanging with loose ends, and next week, some of those will be pulled back into the front where they can gain more traction.

The Corinthos organization

With Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) whereabouts unknown to most of Port Charles, Jason (Steven Burton) has been torn between keeping an eye out for him and dealing with the business.

The Novaks appear to be an issue where the Corinthos organization is concerned, which leaves the business vulnerable. Jason will have to decide whether he ousts Carly (Laura Wright) and takes the helm or if he continues to allow her that power. Will she choose to shut him out with how she is acting regarding his relationship with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud)?

There was a big hit against the organization, and with Carly calling a family meeting next week, it looks like a decision will be made.

Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) dead, according to everyone, as his body was never recovered. He has been mourned by all who loved him, and Carly misses her husband. Little do they know, he is in Nixon Falls, believing his name is “Mike.”

Speaking of “Mike,” Nina (Cynthia Watros) is dealing with her guilt. She is back in Port Charles for the time being, and her connection and feelings for “Mike” are complicated. Will her guilt about knowing Sonny is alive push her to reveal the truth? After all, her decision to get involved with him and not tell everyone immediately could cost her everything.

Alexis and Shawn

As the storyline with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Shawn (Sean Blakemore) continues, it looks like their case gains headway next week on General Hospital.

She is putting two and two together with the judge and the reason Shawn is still in jail despite Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) reemerging in Port Charles.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Sean Blakemore was put back on contract, and now, this is all falling into place.

Molly (Haley Pullos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) will be working full force on this case as well. She will be making plenty of trips to Pentonville, and next week, it all begins.

Will they be able to get Shawn released so he can be back in Port Charles?

Some other happenings scheduled for next week include Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) being trapped together. There have been some hints at a Vanna pairing, and it looks like July may bring just that.

Look for more Finn (Micheal Easton) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) moments too. Their awkwardness isn’t going to go unnoticed, but will a relationship between them spark up? Remember, they are still holding on to the secret of Peter’s death and the disposing of his body.

To see how everything plays out, be sure to tune in all next week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.