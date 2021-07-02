General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brook Lynn deals with Maxie, TJ and Molly work hard, and more

Brook Lynn is frustrated with Maxie next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise there will be plenty of fireworks as the people of Port Charles celebrate the Fourth of July.

Things have gotten weird, especially with the Novaks pushing the Corinthos family when it comes to territory and control. A marriage of convenience is the best option, but how will everyone else feel?

Pentonville will be a busy place as the logistics and details of the case are becoming more clear. Will the wrongs be righted, or will it open a can of worms that was best left closed?

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

TJ and Molly make progress

When Sean Blakemore was put on contract to resume the role of Shawn, it was clear a story arc was coming. Now, TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Haley Pullos) are seeing him more. Next week, they make another trip to the prison.

Meanwhile, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is in solitary because she intervened on Shawn’s behalf. She has gotten herself into a mess, and when the reality sets in about how alone she is. Will the time there get her to have a more positive outlook on life and help kick things into gear for helping Shawn?

Molly has a big meeting mid-week, and it could change everything.

Brook Lynn gets irritated with Maxie

As she is learning Maxie (Kirsten Storms) isn’t easy to deal with, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) gets frustrated. She has to deflect things, and people are growing concerned.

Maxie is set on seeing her baby girl, and Brook Lynn is trying to work around that. Next week, Monica (Leslie Charleson) is going to offer some advice. Will it be to be wary of Maxie around her baby as she worries about her missing daughter?

Other Port Charles moments

If General Hospital viewers enjoyed the scenes between Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), there is more coming next week. Will these two move into full Vanna territory, or will they be interrupted and remain flirty friends?

Carly (Laura Wright) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) will have some words. It most certainly is about the surprise marriage. Spoilers tease that Britt and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) will cross paths. Will they commiserate together?

As July moves in, so does the heat in Port Charles. It is going to be a hot summer!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.