General Hospital spoilers: Nina’s arrest causes ripples through Port Charles

Nina’s arrest causes issues in Port Charles on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

This week on General Hospital, the focus is on Nina (Cynthia Watros) and what happened in Nixon Falls.

Despite Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) desire to handle her and her presence in Port Charles, not everyone in the Corinthos crew was happy to let him do it.

As the writers set Michael (Chad Duell) up to be a ruthless mix between Quartermaine and Corinthos, the people in Port Charles will get more than they bargained for when it comes to the truth.

With November sweeps beginning next week, this is setting the stage for a very intense battle.

Sonny confronts Carly about Nina’s arrest

After Nina was picked up while with Sonny, he had questions about why she was taken into custody. Remember, he laid down the ground rules for her remaining in town but never thought about a criminal case against her.

In the preview video for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap, Sonny has questions for Carly (Laura Wright) after seeing Nina hauled off in cuffs. General Hospital viewers know it wasn’t Carly who set things up, but will the mob boss believe his wife? After all, her relationship with Jason (Steve Burton) while he was away has given him some things to think about, especially where feelings are concerned.

The Port Charles fallout

As Scott (Kin Shriner) reads the headline, “Rich fashion editor holds mystery man hostage,” Nina looks disappointed. She is at the police station, along with her lawyer and Ava (Maura West).

Sonny will have to make a choice about the situation with Nina. He is the victim of this crime, but it’s been clear that his connection to her wasn’t over. How he handled things proved that the love “Mike” had for Nina was still living inside of him somewhere.

Michael will have to answer for the deal he made that included Nina’s arrest. Carly will likely be happy about the situation, but Sonny may not see it the same. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will have to consider what Michael did and how that will affect their relationship moving forward. She hasn’t seen the ruthless side of him until now, and if she can’t handle it, it may be the end of their future.

To find out what happens this week on General Hospital, be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.