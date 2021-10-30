The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nina’s emotional breakdown and Jesse Gaines begs Billy for help

Nina returns to deal with the devastating loss of her son. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease heartbreak, meddling, and life-changing decisions are the name of the game on the hit CBS daytime drama.

There are several pivotal storylines taking place in Genoa City right now. Three of them are front and center next week, including the fallout of a betrayal and dealing with a heartbreaking loss.

Nina returns to mourn Chance

News of Chance’s (Donny Boaz) presumed death slowly spreads throughout the town. Nina (Tricia Cast) finally learns what’s going with her son and makes a beeline for the Chancellor mansion to see Abby (Melissa Ordway).

In the latest Y&R preview video, the moment Nina arrives, she and Abby embrace in a hug. It’s then that Nina reveals Chance’s death didn’t seem real until then, causing her to have an emotional breakdown.

There’s been a lot of questions surrounding whether Chance is coming back to the daytime drama soon. The storyline certainly sets the stage perfectly for the character to be recast.

Billy and Lily’s latest dilemma

Last week Billy (Jason Thompson) went to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to push him to take down Adam (Mark Grossman) to get justice for Jesse Gaines (Jamison Jones). Now Billy boy has a whole new Jesse problem on his hands.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) get a surprise victor. Thanks to the latest preview video, Y&R fans know that visitor is Jesse.

Lily and Billy are shocked to not only find Jesse on their doorstep but also at his request. A disheveled Jesse pleads with Billy to hide him because he’s not safe.

There’s no question that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam are the two people making Jesse feel unsafe. So, will Billy and Lily hide Jesse to get even with Adam or Victor or turn him over them?

It’s a safe bet Lily and Billy use Jesse as leverage against the two men trying to ruin ChanceCom.

Nikki wants information from Jack

While lunching at Society, Jack (Peter Bergman) shares with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that he feels bad for Nick (Joshua Morrow). After all, Nick is fighting with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Adam, and Victor.

Not missing a beat, Nikki mentions that Nick isn’t getting along very well with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) either. Nikki then puts Jack on the spot wanting to know what he knows about the trouble between Phyllis and Nick.

Jack has become the go-to man for advice in town but will he spill what Phyllis has confided in him?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.