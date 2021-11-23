Steve Burton confirms his GH exit, says ‘General Hospital let me go’

Steve Burton confirms his General Hospital exit. Pic credit: ABC

Steve Burton is out at General Hospital.

After weeks of speculation about whether Jason (Steve Burton) would die on General Hospital, it looks like that’s exactly what happened.

Earlier today, Steve posted a video on Instagram that confirmed that he was let go from the ABC soap.

Steve Burton is out at General Hospital

Ahead of today’s General Hospital, Steve Burton shared an Instagram video that confirmed General Hospital let him go.

He has played Jason Morgan on the long-running ABC soap on and off for decades and has been a huge fan favorite.

It appears there is no ill will between him and GH, but he was sad to learn they chose to let him go.

The controversy over whether COVID-19 vaccines should be mandated is a hot topic. It’s also one that has affected actors. Steve Burton decided not to get vaccinated, which cost him his role as Jason Morgan. He did apply for religious and medical exemptions, and both were denied.

Ingo Rademacher was also let go from General Hospital after choosing not to get vaccinated.

While he was unsure when his final scenes would air, it looks like they already have. Jason was caught in the collapse on Cassadine Island, and he is the only one who didn’t come out with the others who were down there with him.

General Hospital costars and fans react to news Steve Burton is out at GH

On the video Steve Burton shared to Instagram, several General Hospital costars showed their support.

Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos, said, “Love you friend.”

Kelly Thiebaud, who plays Britt Westbourne, commented with nine broken heart emojis. She has been sharing plenty of scenes with him over the last several months, as the two were headed to a romantic pairing. Kelly was part of some of Steve’s final scenes as Jason and Britt went to Cassadine Island to save Liesl (Kathleen Gati).

Ingo Rademacher also chimed in, saying, “Well said my friend. [praying emoji]”

Over on Twitter, General Hospital viewers weighed in on Jason being gone and Steve Burton being fired.

GH viewers were even ahead of the game about what to expect when news of Jason “missing” hits Port Charles.

#GH

Jax: I'm leaving indefinitely.

Port Charles: 🤷

Jason: Unaccounted for.

Women of Port Charles: pic.twitter.com/clLhsgf6z1 — Serial Drama (@SerialDrama) November 23, 2021

Things on General Hospital are about to get interesting. November sweeps saw two unvaccinated actors get the boot from the ABC soap, and now, the mourning of Jason Morgan will be.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.