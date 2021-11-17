General Hospital spoilers: Is Jason leaving GH?

Will November sweeps claim Jason’s life on General Hospital? Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease more drama to come this week.

Things kicked off slow as Monday and Tuesday’s episodes featured the National Geographic art exhibit Ava (Maura West) hosted at Jerome gallery. Much of the show was centered around this, leaving all of the other storylines hanging in the balance.

The rest of this week will feature more of the meaty stuff, including Brooklyn (Amanda Setton) dealing with Chase (Josh Swickard) and the chaos on Cassadine Island.

Is Jason leaving General Hospital?

The intense General Hospital preview video showed a lot happening on Cassadine Island, including gunshots being fired.

Jason (Steve Burton) is stuck there with Drew (Cameron Mathison), and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl (Kathleen Gati) are also prisoners but in much better quarters than the brothers.

Britt is seen telling Liesl that if they get the chance to kill Peter (Wes Ramsey), they need to take it.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

By the end of the video, though, it looks like Jason’s life hangs in the balance.

Drew has been ordered to attack him. The two are fighting as Britt calls out for Jason. Is this the end of Stone Cold?

Rumors have circulated that Steve Burton is out as Jason Morgan because he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Neither the show nor the actor commented, but Ingo Rademacher (Jax) was let go for the same reason.

When Steve returned as Jason, it was also during sweeps, so it’s possible his contract was up, and he chose to walk away. While his status with General Hospital is unconfirmed, it looks like Jason may die.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is in labor. She and Brando (Johnny Wactor) are at the hospital as she screams in pain. This is good news as she was trapped with Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) in a room at the gallery when Tuesday’s show wrapped up.

Brooklyn comes face-to-face with Chase again. He isn’t buying her story about Bailey. The more he pushes, the more her face shows that she isn’t telling the whole truth. Little does he know, though, pushing this issue is only going to put people at risk.

A lot is happening in the next three days on General Hospital. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.