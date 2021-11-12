General Hospital spoilers for next week: Maxie and Brook Lynn worry, Carly talks to Phyllis, and more

Maxie and Brook Lynn are losing control of their narrative on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that there is chaos coming.

Port Charles and Cassadine Island will both see some big changes, and one place may even see a life cut short.

Will there be a death by the end of the week?

Chase has questions

There is still a big hole in the case of Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) missing baby. Chase (Josh Swickard) has questions, and next week on General Hospital, he will catch Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) off guard.

GH viewers know that she is raising Maxie’s baby as her own, claiming Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is her baby daddy. He loves Bailey, and when he learns the truth, it may crush him.

By the end of the week, Chase will have more information. Will he be the one to unravel the case of missing Louise?

Speaking of Louise/Bailey, Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) will get cozy with Valentin. She overheard Brook Lynn and Maxie chatting, but she hasn’t quite gotten the nerve up to tell the handsome man the truth. Will she be able to when they meet again?

Carly talks to Phyllis

Now that Phyllis (Joyce Guy) is staying in Port Charles, it’s about time she and Carly (Laura Wright) get acquainted.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) bought Charlie’s, and she will take over the bar management. The Tan-O is gone, and there’s nothing left in Nixon Falls for her.

When the two women get to chatting, will Phyllis be the one who tells Carly about the connection that was there between “Mike” and Nina (Cynthia Watros)? General Hospital spoilers tease that may be exactly what happens next week.

Austin has questions

As Austin (Roger Howarth) tries to peg Brook Lynn, he digs deeper into the relationship between her and Maxie.

There is a potential romantic pairing brewing between the doctor and fashionista, but it may be dead after he raises Maxie’s suspicions with the questions he’s been asking. Austin could be the one to crack the baby secret wide open, and that can’t be good for anyone involved as Peter (Wes Ramsey) is still alive.

There will be some reckonings taking place next week on General Hospital. Nina and Maxie will both have to take stock in their lives and the lengths they’ve gone and decisions they’ve made in recent months. Will the means justify the ends?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.