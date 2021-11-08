General Hospital spoilers: Nina ends up at Charlie’s, Carly talks to Diane, and Peter asserts his dominance

Nina finds herself at Charlie’s talking to Sonny. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that week two of November sweeps will kick things up a notch.

There are several open-ended storylines, and they will get a push forward this week.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) will be back onscreen as Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) work out some of their issues separately.

Nina ends up talking to Sonny

At Charlie’s, Nina (Cynthia Watros) enjoys a beverage while having a conversation with Sonny.

While it is unclear how the conversation started, she asks him if he plans to use his power to keep her out of prison. Nina is facing charges in Pennsylvania because of Michael (Chad Duell), not Sonny.

When his response to her is, “you have no idea what I can do with my power,” there is speculation that his feelings for Nina while living as “Mike” are still there.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Will he ensure she doesn’t go to prison?

Carly meets with Diane

It’s been a while since Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) was onscreen, but she is back to meet with Carly at the Metro Court.

Things have been complicated for Carly as she navigates life with Sonny back. She lived as a widow for nine months, planned a life with Jason (Steve Burton), and fell in love with him.

As she talks to Diane, Carly reveals that her friendship with Jason is on hold. It is more important to focus on rebuilding her marriage with Sonny, especially with safety issues at play.

Peter shows everyone who’s in charge

Peter now has Jason in his custody. He captured him while on Cassadine Island, but what he plans to do with him is unclear.

The General Hospital preview video shows Peter asserting his dominance with Jason and Drew (Cameron Mathison). He comments about one brother down and one to go, but killing Jason seems to be a bit over the top.

As this unfolds, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) continues to worry about her mom. She shot Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) when she thought she was an intruder, and now, they are stuck with Peter. Both Britt and Liesl are expendable, but will he kill them?

All of this and more is set to play out this week on General Hospital.

Be sure to tune in to find out what Peter’s plans are, what Sonny and Nina talk about, and what Carly says to Diane.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.