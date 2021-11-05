General Hospital spoilers for next week: Austin has questions, Maxie is suspicious, and more

Austin and Maxie are both front and center on General Hospital next week. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease a lot more drama is headed for Port Charles.

The first week of November sweeps didn’t disappoint, but that means there is a lot to live up to with the upcoming week.

Mob territory issues, vendettas back in play, paternity issues arise, and secrets are all a part of what’s to come.

Austin wants to know what Gladys knows

After finding himself in a relatively good spot, Austin (Roger Howarth) has figured out that Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) has dirt on Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

This is good news for him as she tried to ruin his life, and he had to let go of something that was his father’s dream to continue to practice medicine.

It looks like Austin may get something out of his time spent with Gladys as, by the end of the week, he seeks out Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). General Hospital viewers know that Gladys caught the conversation between Brook Lynn and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) about Bailey not being Valentin’s daughter.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Maxie has questions

Knowing that Peter (Wes Ramsey) is alive can’t be easy to deal with. Maxie is stuck worrying about her children and herself and watching every move she makes.

With Chase (Josh Swickard) questioning things, Maxie becomes suspicious about how much he knows. When he talked about the chain of events not making sense, it made her uneasy. Next week on General Hospital, her suspicions grow.

Maxie also wants to know all about what is happening between Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). She suspects something, and viewers watch the couple confirm their relationship to Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) at the Metro Court.

Will Maxie be happy for her friend, or will she be in her feelings because Dante was Lulu’s (Emme Rylan) husband for so long? With Lulu in a care facility, this news may hit different for the already emotional blonde.

Peter proves his dominance

As things still work to be sorted out on Cassadine Island, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) worried about her mom. She is the one who shot Liesl (Kathleen Gati), and now that Peter is involved and Jason (Steve Burton) is at his mercy, there is a lot that could happen.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) has yet to break the mind control, and he helped Peter overtake Britt and Jason.

To find out what happens, be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.