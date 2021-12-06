General Hospital: Ingo Rademacher addresses GH exit, slams Nancy Lee Grahn in rant

Ingo Rademacher addressed his General Hospital exit. Pic credit: ABC

Behind-the-scenes General Hospital drama is just getting started.

It’s been a few weeks since Ingo Rademacher’s last appearance as Jasper Jacks (Jax) on General Hospital. He had not addressed his exit properly, and earlier today, he took to Instagram to do just that.

Rademacher was let go from the ABC soap for his failure to comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. He isn’t the only one, either. Steve Burton’s final scenes as Jason Morgan aired at the end of November as he was also let go for the same reason.

Both of these men had been on the General Hospital canvas for over two decades.

Ingo Rademacher blames Nancy Lee Grahn for announcing his departure

In his Instagram video confirming his exit from General Hospital, Ingo Rademacher told fans that the video was his official announcement. He felt slighted because Nancy (Nancy Lee Grahn plays Alexis Davis) announced it on Twitter. He revealed he was disappointed in her and called her out for not showing “respect” after they had worked together for 25 years.

He was upset because he wanted to announce his departure to the fans, but instead, she tweeted something about his exit, and that’s when the news was confirmed he was out as Jax on General Hospital. Ingo also promised he would have more to say about Nancy later.

As for the tweet he is referencing from Nancy Lee Grahn, this is what she said, in part, “The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast.”

What’s next for Ingo Rademacher?

While he didn’t elaborate on what was next for him, he did tease that things were coming. He is vocal about his right to medical freedom, which is why he is so floored he was fired from General Hospital.

There are other networks where vaccine mandates are not in place, so he may be on TV again. However, playing Jax on General Hospital is not a possibility and likely won’t be in the future. He received less rallying around than Steve Burton did when his announcement about being fired was shared.

It will be interesting to see where Ingo Rademacher lands next and what he says when he makes good on his promise to elaborate about Nancy Lee Grahn later.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.