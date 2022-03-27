The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy confronts Sheila

Steffy vows to expose Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the main storyline moves forward this week.

After months of flashbacks of Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) drunken New Year’s Eve, things are picking up, and the truth about what happened is close to being exposed.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) knows the truth about what Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) did to the champagne and why Brooke actually drank.

Steffy learns the truth

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been suspicious about Thomas and Sheila’s secret. She followed them to the back alley meeting, and she knew there was more to the story.

When she confides in her husband about his mother and Thomas’ strange meet-up, Finn (Tanner Novlan) tries to explain it away as nothing.

Once Steffy finally learns the truth about what Sheila did to Brooke, she is floored. She, of course, fills in her husband. This should prove that Sheila isn’t changed, and she is crazier than ever.

Steffy confronts Sheila

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Steffy and Sheila come face to face at the restaurant.

Steffy confronts Sheila and tells her, “I know what you did.”

As Sheila tries to walk away, Steffy continues to walk toward her. She isn’t through with the confrontation.

When Steffy tells Sheila, there’s “no hope” for her to get better, that triggers something inside the villain. She continues to tell her mother-in-law that everyone will know what she did. Sheila gets angry and tells her, “You keep your mouth shut.”

What will Sheila do?

Now that she is backed into a corner, there’s no choice other than to fight back.

Sheila is incredibly dangerous, and Steffy has always been an obstacle in her way when it comes to her son and grandson.

Since she knows Steffy won’t keep her mouth closed, Sheila will have to figure out what to do next.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have teased something big would be happening. Does it have to do with Sheila and Steffy?

After all, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is expecting her third baby in a few weeks, and Steffy will need to be off-screen for a while. Will this leave tie into what happens between Sheila and Steffy?

Be sure to tune in all week to watch as the showdown plays out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.