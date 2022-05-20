The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge has issues, Li learns the truth, and Hope worries

Ridge has to choose between Brooke and Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease there is tension brewing.

Relationships are at risk as the realization of Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) actions have a ripple effect.

Here’s what to expect from next week’s episodes of Bold.

Li learns the truth

It’s been weeks since Li (Naomi Matsuda) said goodbye to her adopted son, Finn (Tanner Novlan), at the hospital. She didn’t stick around to keep tabs on Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) recovery or spend time with her grandson, Hayes.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Li learns the truth about what happened to Finn and why he died. She realizes Sheila killed him, which weighs heavily on her.

Steffy will attempt to get information from Li as she works to process the loss of her husband and the future she believed they had together.

Brooke and Taylor battle over Ridge

Even though they were both a part of Sheila’s plan, the women both want to be the one Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) chooses.

The women will have a decent moment, but at one point, Eric (John McCook) will have to intervene between the women. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is still married to Ridge, but her kiss with Deacon (Sean Kanan) is still on his mind. Despite knowing that she didn’t drink on her own, he still isn’t convinced he wants the marriage to move forward.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Ridge has been spending a lot of time with Taylor (Krista Allen) lately, and they have reconnected. He appears to want to try again with her, and both Steffy and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) are onboard with their parents reuniting.

Speaking of Thomas, Taylor and Ridge have decided they will keep quiet about Thomas’ relationship with Sheila. Nothing good will come of it, so the parents move into protective mode.

Brooke gets into Hope’s head

As news about Sheila’s actions travel, Liam (Scott Clifton) heads to see Steffy. He is one person she trusts, and when he gives her what she needs, it can only cause trouble for him at home.

Brooke mentions to Hope (Annika Noelle) that Liam has been spending too much time with Steffy, which leads her to second guess everything going on. This is the same thing that happened in the hospital when Steffy believed Liam was her husband.

Is this the beginning of another round of Hope versus Steffy?

Be sure to tune in daily to watch it all go down.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.