Is Sheila leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? That’s the question Bold fans are asking after the walls are closing in around her and all of her crimes.

The truth bombs just keep coming on the hit CBS soap opera for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). It’s been months of Sheila unraveling as her determination to be part of her son Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) life pushed her to take drastic measures.

Now, as the truth about Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) New Year’s Eve drunken ordeal and the shooting that killed Finn, Sheila’s headed for the slammer.

Is Sheila leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

There’s no question that Sheila finds herself backed into a corner. The fallout of shooting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), killing Finn, and traumatizing Brooke has only just begun for Sheila.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Brooke pays Sheila a visit in jail after learning what she did to her. It makes it clear Sheila’s going to pay for her crimes, or at least it appears that way.

Sheila may be down, but Bold fans know better than to count her out. Unfortunately, that means Sheila and Kimberlin’s future on the show remains uncertain.

Soaps.com recently reported that Kimberlin revealed in an Instagram Story she signed a three-year contract with the CBS daytime drama. However, the website further shared B&B has an option to let stars out of their contract every six months.

Kimberlin would not answer if she was still filming The Bold and the Beautiful, which doesn’t bode too well for Sheila sticking around, at least for now. Sheila always finds a way to resurface.

Even if she exits for a while, it likely won’t be permanent. After all, she will want revenge on those who wronged her, especially Steffy.

What else has Kimberlin said about Bold?

The talented actress spoke with TV Insider to tease what she could about Sheila, and what happens to the character fans love to hate.

“She’s definitely going to have to pull out all the stops [to keep her freedom]. The sad thing is if Steffy had given Sheila a chance, then none of this ever would have happened. But that’s what makes wonderful drama on daytime. Like you said, there have been surprises every time you see the show. Well, I can only tell you that it’s not going to stop here,” Kimberlin shared.

Kimberlin’s comments come hot on the heels of her nomination for a 2022 Daytime Emmy Award for playing Sheila.

So, to answer the question is Sheila leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, anything is possible at this point. Sheila is definitely headed for jail, but that doesn’t mean she will stay there.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.