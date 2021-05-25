Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
2021 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees announced


Daytime Emmy Awards nominations for 2021.
The 2021 Daytime Emmy nominees have finally been revealed a month before the awards show takes place. Pic credit: @TheEmmyAwards/Youtube

It’s that time of year ago soap opera fans. Th e 20210 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees have been announced, with General Hospital scoring the most nominations.

Die-hard soap opera fans know the list of contenders for an Emmy is extremely long. Unfortunately, not all of our fan favorites can make the list, but that doesn’t mean those who made the cut aren’t nominated.

Let’s take a look at the 2021 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) – The Young and the Restless
Genie Francis (Laura) – General Hospital
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) – General Hospital
Finola Hughes (Anna/Alex) – General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard (Sonny) – General Hospital
Steve Burton (Jason) – General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Wally Kurth (Justin) – Days of our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) – General Hospital

Outstanding Performance By a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams (Dina) – The Young and the Restless
Tamara Braun (Ava Vitali) – Days of our Lives
Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) – General Hospital
Briana Henry (Jordan) – General Hospital
Courtney Hope (Sally) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Tahj Bellow (TJ) – General Hospital
Victoria Konefal (Ciara) – Days Of Our Lives
Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith) – The Young and the Restless
Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) – General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla (Trina) – General Hospital

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Kim Delaney (Jackie) – General Hospital
George DelHoyo (Orpheus) – Days of our Lives
Briana Lane (Brooklynn) – General Hospital
Cady McClain (Jennifer) – Days of our Lives
Victoria Platt (Dr. Raynor) – Days of our Lives

Wow, what a list of the 2021 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees.

It’s a surprise and treat to see Cady McClain nominated for the role of Jennifer Horton. After all, Melissa Reeves has played the role off and on since the 1980s.

Did your fan-favorite make the list? Which nominee surprised you the most?

The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, June 25, and will be broadcast once again on CBS. Like The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards show, the ceremony will take place virtually.

For a complete list of the nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, please click here.

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards Friday, June 25, at 8/7c on CBS.

Rachelle Lewis
