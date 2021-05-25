2021 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees announced

The 2021 Daytime Emmy nominees have finally been revealed a month before the awards show takes place. Pic credit: @TheEmmyAwards/Youtube

It’s that time of year ago soap opera fans. Th e 20210 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees have been announced, with General Hospital scoring the most nominations.

Die-hard soap opera fans know the list of contenders for an Emmy is extremely long. Unfortunately, not all of our fan favorites can make the list, but that doesn’t mean those who made the cut aren’t nominated.

Let’s take a look at the 2021 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) – The Young and the Restless

Genie Francis (Laura) – General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) – General Hospital

Finola Hughes (Anna/Alex) – General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard (Sonny) – General Hospital

Steve Burton (Jason) – General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Wally Kurth (Justin) – Days of our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) – General Hospital

Outstanding Performance By a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams (Dina) – The Young and the Restless

Tamara Braun (Ava Vitali) – Days of our Lives

Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) – General Hospital

Briana Henry (Jordan) – General Hospital

Courtney Hope (Sally) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Tahj Bellow (TJ) – General Hospital

Victoria Konefal (Ciara) – Days Of Our Lives

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith) – The Young and the Restless

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) – General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla (Trina) – General Hospital

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Kim Delaney (Jackie) – General Hospital

George DelHoyo (Orpheus) – Days of our Lives

Briana Lane (Brooklynn) – General Hospital

Cady McClain (Jennifer) – Days of our Lives

Victoria Platt (Dr. Raynor) – Days of our Lives

Wow, what a list of the 2021 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees.

It’s a surprise and treat to see Cady McClain nominated for the role of Jennifer Horton. After all, Melissa Reeves has played the role off and on since the 1980s.

Did your fan-favorite make the list? Which nominee surprised you the most?

The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, June 25, and will be broadcast once again on CBS. Like The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards show, the ceremony will take place virtually.

For a complete list of the nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, please click here.

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards Friday, June 25, at 8/7c on CBS.