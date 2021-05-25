2021 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees announced

It’s that time of year ago soap opera fans. Th e 20210 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees have been announced, with General Hospital scoring the most nominations.
Die-hard soap opera fans know the list of contenders for an Emmy is extremely long. Unfortunately, not all of our fan favorites can make the list, but that doesn’t mean those who made the cut aren’t nominated.
Let’s take a look at the 2021 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) – The Young and the Restless
Genie Francis (Laura) – General Hospital
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) – General Hospital
Finola Hughes (Anna/Alex) – General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard (Sonny) – General Hospital
Steve Burton (Jason) – General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Wally Kurth (Justin) – Days of our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) – General Hospital
Outstanding Performance By a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams (Dina) – The Young and the Restless
Tamara Braun (Ava Vitali) – Days of our Lives
Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) – General Hospital
Briana Henry (Jordan) – General Hospital
Courtney Hope (Sally) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Tahj Bellow (TJ) – General Hospital
Victoria Konefal (Ciara) – Days Of Our Lives
Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith) – The Young and the Restless
Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) – General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla (Trina) – General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Kim Delaney (Jackie) – General Hospital
George DelHoyo (Orpheus) – Days of our Lives
Briana Lane (Brooklynn) – General Hospital
Cady McClain (Jennifer) – Days of our Lives
Victoria Platt (Dr. Raynor) – Days of our Lives
Wow, what a list of the 2021 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees.
It’s a surprise and treat to see Cady McClain nominated for the role of Jennifer Horton. After all, Melissa Reeves has played the role off and on since the 1980s.
Did your fan-favorite make the list? Which nominee surprised you the most?
The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, June 25, and will be broadcast once again on CBS. Like The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards show, the ceremony will take place virtually.
For a complete list of the nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, please click here.
The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards Friday, June 25, at 8/7c on CBS.
- 2021 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees announced - 25th May 2021
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin Macrae praises Captain Glenn Shephard and fans agree Glenn’s the best - 24th May 2021
- Kate Chastain sounds off on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 hookups, crew drama, and Dani Soares’ pregnancy - 24th May 2021