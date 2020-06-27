2020 Daytime Emmy complete list of winners: Who won the awards?

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place tonight. It was far from the typical red-carpeted fancy event that recognizes the best in the daytime business each year.

CBS aired the 2020 Daytime Emmys, which had not been on television for years. The ladies from The Talk — Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Marie Osmond hosted the virtual event. Awards were presented and accepted from various daytime stars via their homes.

The 2020 Daytime Emmy Award Winners

Outstanding Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless – WINNER

Sign up to our Soap newsletter!

Outstanding Lead Actor

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Thaao Penghlis (Tony) – Days of our Lives

Steve Burton (Jason) – General Hospital

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) – General Hospital

Jason Thompson (Billy) – The Young and the Restless – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Heather Tom (Katie) – The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER

Arianna Zucker (Nicole) – Days of our Lives

Finola Hughes (Anna) – General Hospital

Maura West (Ava) – General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Wally Kurth (Justin) – Days of our Lives

Chandler Massey (Will) – Days of our Lives

Paul Telfer (Xander) – Days of our Lives

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) – General Hospital

Mark Grossman (Adam) – The Young and the Restless

Bryton James (Devon) – The Young and the Restless – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Annika Noelle (Hope) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) – Days of our Lives

Tamara Braun (Kim) – General Hospital – WINNER

Rebecca Budig (Hayden) – General Hospital

Christel Khalil (Lily) – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Younger Performer Actor or Actress

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire) – Days of our Lives – WINNER

Thia Megia (Haley) – Days of our Lives

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) – General Hospital

Eden McCoy (Joss) – General Hospital

Sasha Calle (Lola) – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Elissa Kapneck (Sasha) – The Young and the Restless

Michael E. Knight (Martin) – General Hospital

Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Simon) – The Young and the Restless

Eva LaRue (Celeste) – The Young and the Restless – WINNER

Chrishell Stause (Jordan) – Days of our Lives

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady – Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey – Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro – Catch 21

Pat Sajak – Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! – WINNER

Outstanding Game Show

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Double Dare

Family Feud

Jeopardy! – WINNER

The Price Is Right

Outstanding Culinary Program

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Giada Entertains – WINNER

Milk Street

30 Minute Meals

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom program

Hot Bench

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

The People’s Court – WINNER

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Sunday Today With Willie Geist

Today – WINNER

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight – WINNER

Extra

Inside Edition

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour of Today

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

Today With Hoda & Jenna

The View – WINNER

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and Keke Palmer – GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show – WINNER

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest – Live With Kelly and Ryan

Maury Povich – Maury

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond – The Talk

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show – WINNER

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Talk

Outstanding Special Class Special

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration – WINNER

93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day

Hate Among Us

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special

The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

General Hospital – WINNER

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama

After Forever

The Bay The Series – WINNER

DARK/WEB

Eastsiders

Studio City