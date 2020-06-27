2020 Daytime Emmy complete list of winners: Who won the awards?

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place tonight. It was far from the typical red-carpeted fancy event that recognizes the best in the daytime business each year.
CBS aired the 2020 Daytime Emmys, which had not been on television for years. The ladies from The Talk — Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Marie Osmond hosted the virtual event. Awards were presented and accepted from various daytime stars via their homes.
The 2020 Daytime Emmy Award Winners
Outstanding Drama
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Thaao Penghlis (Tony) – Days of our Lives
Steve Burton (Jason) – General Hospital
Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) – General Hospital
Jason Thompson (Billy) – The Young and the Restless – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Heather Tom (Katie) – The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER
Arianna Zucker (Nicole) – Days of our Lives
Finola Hughes (Anna) – General Hospital
Maura West (Ava) – General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Wally Kurth (Justin) – Days of our Lives
Chandler Massey (Will) – Days of our Lives
Paul Telfer (Xander) – Days of our Lives
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) – General Hospital
Mark Grossman (Adam) – The Young and the Restless
Bryton James (Devon) – The Young and the Restless – WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Annika Noelle (Hope) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) – Days of our Lives
Tamara Braun (Kim) – General Hospital – WINNER
Rebecca Budig (Hayden) – General Hospital
Christel Khalil (Lily) – The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Younger Performer Actor or Actress
Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire) – Days of our Lives – WINNER
Thia Megia (Haley) – Days of our Lives
Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) – General Hospital
Eden McCoy (Joss) – General Hospital
Sasha Calle (Lola) – The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Elissa Kapneck (Sasha) – The Young and the Restless
Michael E. Knight (Martin) – General Hospital
Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Simon) – The Young and the Restless
Eva LaRue (Celeste) – The Young and the Restless – WINNER
Chrishell Stause (Jordan) – Days of our Lives
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady – Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey – Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro – Catch 21
Pat Sajak – Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! – WINNER
Outstanding Game Show
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Double Dare
Family Feud
Jeopardy! – WINNER
The Price Is Right
Outstanding Culinary Program
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Giada Entertains – WINNER
Milk Street
30 Minute Meals
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom program
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
The People’s Court – WINNER
Outstanding Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Sunday Today With Willie Geist
Today – WINNER
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight – WINNER
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
The 3rd Hour of Today
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
Today With Hoda & Jenna
The View – WINNER
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and Keke Palmer – GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show – WINNER
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest – Live With Kelly and Ryan
Maury Povich – Maury
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond – The Talk
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show – WINNER
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Talk
Outstanding Special Class Special
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration – WINNER
93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day
Hate Among Us
This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special
The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
General Hospital – WINNER
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama
After Forever
The Bay The Series – WINNER
DARK/WEB
Eastsiders
Studio City