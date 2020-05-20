The Daytime Emmys return to TV — Here’s what we know

The 47th Daytime Emmys will be broadcast on television this year. News broke just today that CBS will be hosting the event.

Soap opera fans can rejoice. It has been a long time coming for the Daytime Emmys after switching from broadcasting on television to being shown online.

There have been many upset viewers who missed the Daytime Emmys, and now, they can tune in.

When will the Daytime Emmys air?

Mark your calendars for Friday, June 26, 2020. That is the night that the Daytime Emmys will air at 8/7c on CBS. It has been several years since viewers were able to watch the ceremony on television.

While the actual in-person event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nominees will be live from their homes as the show goes on.

There won’t be a red carpet or a traditional setting, but CBS is going to make sure that viewers will get to see the Daytime Emmys on the small screen once again.

Who are the nominees?

At this point, no one has any idea who will be nominated. The announcements will come tomorrow, courtesy of The Talk.

CBS is taking the reigns on the Daytime Emmys, which is a step in the right direction for fans who missed the presentation.

EXCLUSIVE: Be sure to tune-in tomorrow when "The Talk@Home" announces this year's @DaytimeEmmys nominees!

The Daytime Emmys don’t only include soaps, but that fan base has been the one most vocal about not being able to see the show on television.

Now, they will get their chance to watch and see if their favorites are nominated, and who will take home the coveted prizes for their hard work on daytime TV.

Currently, there are four remaining soaps on the air. CBS has two of them, while ABC and NBC each have one. It has been almost a decade since soaps were parred down to what viewers have now.

Once the nominations are public, there will be a lot of talk about who won the nominations, who submitted Emmy reels, and who was snubbed.

Social media will be buzzing with opinions, and fans will weigh in on everything they can.

Having the Daytime Emmys return to television was a bold move. CBS decided to take a chance and figure out the logistics so that fans can enjoy an award ceremony they have missed for years.

With three of the four soaps going to reruns while production is suspended, this will be a treat!

The 47th annual Daytime Emmys will air Friday, June 26, at 8/7c on CBS.