When will General Hospital run out of new episodes?

General Hospital is still airing new episodes while some of the other soaps are already out of the ones they filmed before production was shut down.

The coronavirus halted filming in mid-March, and at the time of writing this, nothing has resumed. It was estimated that General Hospital had four to six weeks of episodes in the can, which means in the coming weeks, episodes will run out.

When will General Hospital run out of new shows?

Earlier this month, General Hospital chose to go to four new episodes a week. Fridays would be dedicated to encore presentations. This was to run from April through May 22, which puts the show right in the middle of May sweeps.

Going into this, General Hospital was already at least a week behind due to the impeachment trial that took place in December 2019. That is likely why switching at the beginning of the month has prolonged the new episodes.

As May 22 is still a few weeks away, viewers will be able to enjoy new episodes of General Hospital. ABC has not yet disclosed their plan moving forward. Right now, one encore episode has been covering the Friday timeslot, but having to air five flashback episodes may be a bit more challenging.

Where will the storyline go?

Currently, General Hospital is delving into the custody battle between Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Michael (Chad Duell). It is going to be an intense story as Sasha (Sofa Mattsson) and Chase (Josh Swickard) sabotaged their respective relationships with the ones they love so that Michael could marry Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

The mob war is gearing up with Cyrus (Jeff Kober) running loose in Port Charles. Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) will be meeting with him in the coming days. Everything is still up in the air and the drug lord means business.

Don’t count on the Nurses Ball this year. It is unclear if it was filmed before production shut down, it is unlikely. Typically, the special episodes air toward the end of the month and include several surprises.

A whodunit mystery has been teased for several months in regards to Nelle dying. This could still be a possibility, especially with the custody battle over Wiley being so prominent. The suspect list would be endless, leaving plenty of material to play with when it comes to writing and crafting new episodes.

When production does resume on General Hospital, it will likely be a month before any new episodes will be ready to be shown.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.