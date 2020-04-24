General Hospital spoilers for next week: Molly blabs, Finn calls out Chase, and Cyrus is still a problem

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise there is a lot of trouble brewing in Port Charles.

From broken relationships to shady dealings, several lives will be altered in the coming days.

News of breakups spread like wildfire, a death shakes things up, and a secret may be the downfall of one relationship that appeared to be unbreakable.

Molly is her own worst enemy

The one-night stand between Molly (Haley Pullos) and Brando (Johnny Wactor) will be front and center. Despite their agreement to keep what happened between them a secret, someone’s loose lips will get the best of them.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly were the couple who went through everything and continued to grow closer. His kidnapping was conveniently after she turned down his marriage proposal.

After days of him not coming home, Molly had a moment of weakness and hopped into bed with Brando.

Next week on General Hospital, Molly will confide in her sister, Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth).

Will her trust in her cause the night of passion to be exposed to the public? Will she and TJ end things once the truth is out?

Cyrus is still a problem

Even though Sonny (Maurice Benard) missed the initial meeting with Cyrus (Jeff Kober), things aren’t good. Another meeting will be set up between the men, and Jason (Steve Burton) will be along for the ride.

He will take more interest in Portia (Brook Kerr) and Trina (Sydney Mikayla).

Cyrus isn’t going to call it even just because Taggert (Real Andrews) is dead. He wants more, and these two ladies are on his radar. Will Curtis (Donnell Turner) step in to help?

There is heavy speculation he is Trina’s father, and given the tension between Trina and him, it is a plausible conclusion.

The fallout of Chase and Sasha’s plan

Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) are reeling from the news that Chase (Josh Swickard) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) were hooking up behind their backs.

It is only a ruse, but it is one that will cost a lot.

Carly (Laura Wright) will try and console Michael. She is smarter than many give her credit for — will she figure out that this is all a game for Wiley’s sake?

When Chase confides in Finn (Michael Easton), he isn’t buying it. He saw how his brother and Willow were together. Can the big brother talk some sense into his little brother as the world around him falls apart?

Friday episodes are still reruns for the next few weeks as General Hospital attempts to draw out the maximum of time for new episodes to last.

Production was shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it has not yet resumed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.