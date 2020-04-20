The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless run out of new episodes, CBS debuts new plan for soaps

The Bold and the Beautiful, as well as The Young and the Restless, will run out of original episodes at the end of this week. After both CBS soaps shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the reality that episodes would run out was concerning to fans.

CBS has come up with a plan for each soap to keep fans tuning in and waiting for when the show can return.

At this point, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless will be converted to throwback episodes in their timeslots daily.

The Young and the Restless theme

Next week, The Young and the Restless will begin airing the first “theme week” since the announcement has been made. It will all be centered around Jeanne Cooper, who played the matriarch, Katherine Chancellor.

According to TVLine, The Young and the Restless will choose classic episodes that feature the late actress that date back to 1990.

A complete list has not been made available, but it looks like all five episodes next week will be important ones that tell the story of Katherine Chancellor and showcase some of Jeanne Cooper’s great moments.

As The Young and the Restless navigates this unchartered territory, CBS is going to do the best it can to ensure viewers remain engaged and enjoying the vintage episodes.

The Bold and the Beautiful theme

While next week on The Bold and the Beautiful will be a change of pace, it isn’t centered around an actor or characters like The Young and the Restless.

Viewers who tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful next week will get a week of Monte Carlo-themed episodes.

There will be some behind-the-scenes footage, and this Friday will be an introduction to what fans can expect moving forward.

CBS confirmed some actors on both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful would add commentary to specific episodes. This will be a unique experience to find out what they thought in the moments they filmed.

Moving forward, it looks like the network will announce themes ahead of the week they will be airing. Right now, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless have three more original episodes left to play out.

Thursday will be the final new episode and from there, until further notice, reruns will fill the timeslots.

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS.