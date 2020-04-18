The Young and the Restless spoilers: Business blowups, family celebrations, and passionate hookups

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS show tease there is a lot to celebrate, but there is also some major drama.

Romance is still in the air in Genoa City, with some couple enduring a passionate hookup. Families are coming together to celebrate, even in one case where having a party is surprising. Oh, and there is a shakeup at one prominent business.

It is party time

Two celebrations take place this week on Y&R. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are showered with love. They are expecting their son any day now, which means it is time for a baby shower.

The happy couple is surrounded by friends and family who come together to celebrate their expanding family. Fans will finally get to see Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) back on screen. Michael even gives a toast to celebrate his brother and Chloe.

Another party takes place too, but it is quite different from the baby shower. The preview video for The Young and the Restless reveals Sharon’s (Sharon Case) loved ones send her off to surgery with a dance party. They are making sure Sharon has nothing but positive vibes as she takes the next step in her cancer battle.

A bold business move

The Jabot contest is front and center on the CBS soap opera. Jack (Peter Bergman) watches as Kyle (Michael Mealor) exposes Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) cheating ways. The drama ends with Kyle firing Theo. Are Theo’s days at Jabot over?

Kyle kind of develops a conscious for setting up Theo. However, Summer (Hunter King) is there to remind him that it was Theo’s choice to cheat. They merely planted a seed and Theo got caught. She has no remorse for their actions.

Jack created the contest to stop their fighting. It is a move that has backfired. He is Jack Abbott, so fans should be prepared for him to have another ace up his sleeve.

Bring on the romance

Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) are featured in the preview video, toasting to their new romance. These two have been spending a lot of time together. They are keeping things light and fun, for now.

Summer wastes no time celebrating Theo being ousted at Jabot. She and Kyle take the party back to his hotel room, where things turn passionate between the couple. They are heating up their relationship on a personal and professional level.

It is another short week of episodes, remember Friday’s show now airs classic repeats of the hit soap opera. Thankfully there is no shortage of juicy entertainment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.